Valspar Championship Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets

Patrick Reed 5 points each way at 22/1 with Sportnation.bet –The 2018 US Masters champion is an excellent horse for this particular course with a 2nd 2nd and 7th the last three times he has played in the event. He has been playing solid if unspectacular this year with 15 straight cuts made – I expect a good result this week.

Louis Oosthuizen 2 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – Likes the course with a 7th and 16th there in the past. The South African started this year and finished last year like a train with 4 top 10s in a row. He has cooled a little since then, but is still a good price for this event.

Charl Schwartzel 2 points each way at 66/1 with Sportnation.bet – Playing very strangely at the moment, seems to be either boom or bust. The last three weeks have had a top 20 and top 10 and a missed cut. Won here in 2016 and has a 6th since then – like him at this price.

Steve Stricker 1 point each way at 125/1 with Sportnation.bet – The USA Ryder Cup Captain will have taken some heart from the performances of Jim Furyk and Vijay Singh over the past two weeks to show that people of his age can still compete. Has enjoyed some good performances of late here with a 12th and 7th since 2016 – worth a flutter at this price.

18+ Terms and Conditions Apply. Please bet responsibly.