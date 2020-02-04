The European Tour is over in Australia this week

Vic Open Golf Betting Tips 2020

The European Tour is over in Australia this week for the Vic Open being played at Geelong in Victoria.

The event has a women’s and men’s field with David Law and Celine Boutier being the defending Champions.

Favourites this week are Haotong Li (11/1) and Minjee Lee (7/1) – but both have big fields.

Vic Open Golf Betting Tips 2020 Advised Bets

Men’s Tournament Picks

Wade Ormsby 5 points each way at 16/1 – Finished a shot back from the winner last year the Australian won only four events ago at the Hong Kong Open. The Aussie is very decent on home soil, so should do well this week.

Nick Cullen 2 points each way at 45/1 – This Aussie looks to be on a nice run of form with four straight cuts made including a Tied 15th in his last outing at the Australian PGA Championship – decent each way odds.

Suradit Yongcharoenchai 2 points each way at 60/1 – The man from Thailand has been on a very impressive run of form with three top 10s in his last ten events including winning the Taiwan Masters. His odds are this long because he doesn’t have great history in Australia

Josh Younger 1 point each way at 125/1 – This Aussie was in top form at the end of last year with a win in the AVJennings NSW Open and a 3rd at the Indonesian Masters. Worth a punt at these odds.

Women’s Tournament Picks

Jeongeun Lee6 5 points each way at 14/1 – The golfer with the number in her name, had a fantastic 2019 and expect her to do well again.

Madelene Sagstrom 3 points each way at 33/1 – The Swede won last week in Florida so obviously in great form – should not be this long.

Anne Van Dam 2 points each way at 50/1 – One of the best swings in the world has got the talent to win on any course, and especially at this price.

Mel Reid 1 point each way at 100/1 – The Englishwoman is a popular player and being pretty solid of late so a nice outside bet.

Please bet responsibly. And Good Luck!