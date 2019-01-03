Aged 55, Vijay Singh is still doing gruelling workouts. By Sarah Wilmore

WATCH: Incredible Vijay Singh Workout Video

Vijay Singh is still fit at 55, hitting it hard in the off-season to reap success this year.

The former world number one is focusing on explosive exercises to improve his strength and speed, allowing him to hit the ball nearly 300 yards.

The Fijian regularly updates his social media with videos of him sweating it out in the gym.

A recent video on Twitter shows Singh working with his trainer Jeffrey Fronk as they target his upper body.

One thing is for certain, I would not want to be there on leg day!

The three-time Major winner’s workout includes: tyre throws, sledgehammer side slams, medicine ball chest passes, single arm cable chest presses, medicine ball crunches, seated side rotation slams, hitting tyres with golf clubs and battle rope double waves.

I am tired just watching him!

Vijay started working with Jeffrey Fronk at the start of the 2008 season, after parting ways with trainer Joey Diovisalvi.

Jeffrey Fronk used to assist the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets before opening personal training studio, Fitness by Fronk.

Now the pair are preparing for the 2019 season, where Singh is forecast for greatness.

The PGA Tour Champions placed him sixth in their ‘Top 19 Players to Watch in 2019’ this season and all for good reason.

The 55-year-old won three times in 2018 including a maiden senior Major victory in July at the Constellation Senior Players Championship.

In November, he accumulated an impressive 22-under par to win the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, equalling the course record with a 10-under 61 in his final round.

Thanks to his senior major title, he qualifies to play at TPC Sawgrass in the Players Championship this March.

He played in 10 PGA Tour events in 2018 so expect to see him competing with the youngsters again this year.

After losing out by one stroke to Tiger Woods in 2001, he’ll be trying to win the title for the first time.

Amongst his intense practice schedule, Singh is setting up his own golf academy, with his website promising golf and fitness tips coming soon.

As you embark on your 2019 health and fitness drive, give a little consideration for his workout.