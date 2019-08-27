The 21-year-old has earned his PGA Tour card for next year via the Korn Ferry Tour Finals

Viktor Hovland Earns 2020 PGA Tour Card

Having failed to secure his 2020 PGA Tour card in the regular season, Viktor Hovland has booked his spot for next year via the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

The Norwegian narrowly missed out on his card at the Wyndham Championship, where he was 4th, but a T2nd at the Albertsons Boise Open has secured his 2020 card.

He birdied the 18th to finish one back of Matthew NeSmith after almost holing a wedge shot for eagle on the final hole.

Hovland is already up to 112th in the world having only turned professional in June and still hasn’t missed a cut yet as a pro in seven starts.

He tees it up this week in the Korn Ferry Tour Championship knowing that he will be one of the Finals 25 to make it to the PGA Tour.

He’ll join his fellow Norwegian Kristoffer Ventura on Tour next year after Ventura won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour this season.

“It feels pretty good,” he said.

“I was fortunate enough to get some exemptions on the PGA Tour early out of college, and that’s where you like to be playing.

“It’s a lot of fun knowing that I can play there for a little longer.

“We’ll see what I can do with a full season on the PGA Tour.”

Hovland turned professional as the World No.1-ranked amateur after the US Open where he won the low amateur honours.

He was also low amateur at the Masters earlier this year and the 2018 US Amateur Championship.

Another accolade was the Ben Hogan Award as the top men’s college amateur player.

Hovland’s fellow newly-turned pros Collin Morikawa and Matthew Wolff both won on the PGA Tour recently after just turning professional and the trio will breathe new life into the Tour next season.