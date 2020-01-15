Hovland had a jokey dig at Phil Mickelson when asked why he's not on the social network

Viktor Hovland Reveals Why He’s Not On Twitter

Viktor Hovland hasn’t even been a professional a year but he’s already one of the biggest names in golf.

The Norwegian sensation turned pro after the US Open where he beat Jack Nicklaus’ record score for an amateur.

As well as securing the low amateur honours there, he also took them at The Masters after winning the US Amateur Championship in 2017.

Hovland makes his first start of 2020 this week in Abu Dhabi in a year where he could realistically make his Ryder Cup debut at Whistling Straits.

The 22-year-old was asked a number of questions in his pre-tournament press conference, with one answer bringing laughter to the room after he was asked why he isn’t on Twitter.

His response was a jokey dig at five-time Major winner Phil Mickelson who joined Twitter in 2018, coinciding with his match with Tiger Woods.

“I don’t know. I really don’t feel like I need Twitter in my life right now,” Hovland said on why he doesn’t tweet.

“Maybe I’ll reach the mid-life crisis like Phil just went into and we’ll see.”

Hovland was also asked some serious questions where he stated his desire to play in the Ryder Cup this year, although stressing that he is taking each event as it comes.

“Obviously I want to do what I can to make the team for Ryder Cup,” he said.

“But that’s not what I’m thinking about every day when I wake up. I’m just trying to get better at golf.

“Obviously I want to be eligible if that opportunity comes. But as of right now, I’m just playing this week, next week, and my schedule is very fluid.

“It can change in three weeks. It can change pretty quickly. As of right now, I’m just kind of taking every week as, yeah, just another week.”

The World No.94 also revealed a fun fact about himself – that he loves Indian food.

“I remember my second international event that I played as a junior, I was in Scotland and I played the European Boys’ Team Championships,” he said.

“It was in 2013, and I remember, because there’s a lot of Indians in England and Scotland. We weren’t too big on just normal English pub food, so we just went into an Indian place and it was the best thing I’ve ever had.

“Every time I’m in Scotland or England, or now even wherever, I could be in Moline, Illinois, and I’ll be looking for an Indian place.”

