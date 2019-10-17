The Norwegian broke Bob Estes' record from 2001 after his opening 69 in South Korea

Viktor Hovland Shoots 18th-Straight PGA Tour Round In The 60s

Viktor Hovland shot his 18th consecutive round in the 60s on the PGA Tour to break Bob Estes’ 2001 record.

The Norwegian was on 17-in-a-row heading into this week’s CJ Cup and shot an opening three under par 69.

He made five birdies and two bogeys at Nine Bridges on Jeju Island in Korea.

The 22-year-old becomes the first player to record 18 consecutive rounds in the 60s on the PGA Tour since 1983.

In that stretch he has finished no worse than T16th and had a scoring average of 66.59 leading up to this week.

Related: Viktor Hovland What’s In The Bag?

Hovland came just shy of earning his 2019/20 PGA Tour card via the regular season but then won it via the Korn Ferry Tour finals where he was T2nd at the Albertsons Boise Open.

Golf Monthly Instruction

He was then T10th at the Greenbrier before heading over to Wentworth for the BMW PGA Championship where he was T11th.

His best finish so far as a professional, in terms of world ranking points, was his 4th place at the Wyndham Championship.

Having turned pro after winning the low amateur honours at the US Open, he is yet to miss a cut and is currently 94th in the world.

Related: 10 Best Golfers Under The Age Of 25

It was at Wentworth where Padraig Harrington confirmed that Hovland had joined the European Tour with hopes of qualifying for the Ryder Cup.

“That would mean everything to be part of the team,” Hovland said.

Trending On Golf Monthly

“There’s nothing better than winning a tournament as a team, and hopefully one day I’ll be part of a winning Ryder Cup team.”

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram