Viktor Hovland Wins Maiden PGA Tour Title In Puerto Rico

Viktor Hovland bounced back from a final round triple bogey to win his first professional title at the Puerto Rico Open.

He made a lengthy birdie putt on the 72nd hole to become the PGA Tour’s first ever Norwegian winner.

Hovland began the day two ahead of Josh Teater and was still two ahead after 10 holes thanks to two birdies and eight pars.

However, it then went majorly wrong for the 22-year-old who made a triple bogey at the par-3 11th, which he described as a “train wreck.”

Luckily for him, playing partner Teater started the back nine bogey-bogey so all was not lost, and fireworks were on their way.

Hovland parred the 12th, 13th and 14th to steady the ship before making an eagle at the par-5 15th thanks to a chip-in.

That put him one clear of Teater but the American then birdied the 17th to go level with one to play.

Hovland then rolled in a long birdie putt on the final green to win his maiden PGA Tour title by a single stroke.

He won $540,000 and moves up to a career-high 60th in the world from 104th.

“It feels crazy being here,” he said.

“It was certainly a day of lots of ups and downs.

“Was cruising along very well the first 10 holes to be 2 under par, because the course is playing pretty tough today compared to the first three rounds.

“Obviously the triple bogey on 11 put me back.

“That should have just been a bogey, but my short game held me back a little bit.

“But I kept plugging along and had a great chip-in on 15, and obviously the putt on 18 was, yeah, it was a great way to win my first Tour event.”

