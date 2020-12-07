The 23-year-old shot 65 (-6) to win his second PGA Tour title by one stroke in Mexico

Viktor Hovland Wins Mayakoba Golf Classic

Having turned pro last June after a stellar amateur career, Viktor Hovland can now call himself a two-time PGA Tour winner and a world top 15 player.

The Norwegian birdied the 72nd hole to close out a one stroke victory over Aaron Wise in Mexico after a final round of 65.

Hovland finished at 20 under par after rounds of 67, 69, 63 and 65.

He made four birdies in his first six holes and made back-to-back birdies on 13 and 14 after a dropped shot on 12.

The 23-year-old made brilliant sandy par on 16, getting up-and-down from 40 yards, to keep his title hopes alive.

He then birdied the 458 yard par-4 18th hole after hitting his approach to 12ft and calmly holing the putt for victory.

It is the first time someone has birdied the 18th at El Camaleon GC to win in the event’s 14-year history.

He moves up to a career-high 15th in the Official World Golf Ranking, capping a year where he has missed just three cuts from 23 starts.

Hovland becomes just the fifth European to win multiple PGA Tour events before the age of 24, after Rory McIlroy, Seve Ballesteros, Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm.

“I was pretty nervous throughout the day even though I hit a lot of good shots and made some birdies. Got off to a nice start so that was helpful,” Hovland said.

“But after the missed putt on 15 and hit a really bad second shot into 16, however made a nice up-and-down there to kind of keep it alive, you know.

“Had a decent chance on 17 that I missed. So 18, even though it was like 10, 11, 12 feet, you know, it was a tough putt and it had a lot of break on it. I was just trying to match the speed with the line, and at that time it ended up going in.

“So it was just one of those times where it just happened to go in.”

