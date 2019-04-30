The European Tour are in the Far East this week with the Volvo China Open Golf Betting Tips 2019
Volvo China Open Golf Betting Tips 2019
This week the European Tour is in the Far East with the Volvo China Open being held at Genzon Golf Club in Shenzhen.
Last year Alexander Bjork won the event, and the Swede is back to defend this year – he is priced at 25/1 to retain his title – but do remember that this year the event is being played a course that hasn’t hosted the event since 2014 when Alexander Levy won.
Favourites this week include 2016 champion Haotong Li (12/1) and last week’s victor Jorge Campillo (14/1).
The GM Tipster had another winner last week – check out how he has been doing this season at the golf betting tips home page.
Wells Fargo Championship Golf Betting Tips 2019
Who is going to claim the victory at…
Remembering Rory McIlroy’s First PGA Tour Win
We look back at Rory McIlroy's first PGA…
McGinley: McIlroy Skipping Irish Open “A Sign Of The Times”
The Irish Open host says that the top…
Edoardo Molinari Reveals European Tour Slow Play Penalties
The 2010 Ryder Cupper is fed up with…
Volvo China Open Golf Betting Tips 2019
Julian Suri 4 points each way at 17/1 with Sportnation.bet – Still without a win this year just, was 2nd last week in Morocco, whilst being 4th in his last start before that in India. Only played one other event this year and that was a 20th, do not ignore him!
Jazz Janewattanaond 3 points each way at 30/1 with Sportnation.bet – Second in the Asian Order of Merit at the moment – 6 top 10s already this year including a win at the Singapore Open. Was 4th last week at the Singha Chiang Mai Open – odds are too long to ignore.
Scott Hend 2 points each way at 45/1 with Sportnation.bet – Leads the Asian Order of Merit following his victory at the Maybank Championship a couple of weeks back – doesn’t have course knowledge but is in form, and I like these odds.
Ashun Wu 1 point each way at 125/1 with Sportnation.bet – Needed to pick a home nation player and Wu looks good odds here. Not having his best season, but a former winner of the event he played at this course when it hosted back in 2014, finishing one under par – he did win a European Tour event at the KLM Open last year!
18+ Terms and Conditions Apply. Please Bet Responsibly.