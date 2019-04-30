The European Tour are in the Far East this week with the Volvo China Open Golf Betting Tips 2019

This week the European Tour is in the Far East with the Volvo China Open being held at Genzon Golf Club in Shenzhen.

Last year Alexander Bjork won the event, and the Swede is back to defend this year – he is priced at 25/1 to retain his title – but do remember that this year the event is being played a course that hasn’t hosted the event since 2014 when Alexander Levy won.

Favourites this week include 2016 champion Haotong Li (12/1) and last week’s victor Jorge Campillo (14/1).

