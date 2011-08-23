Vote in the Foremost Golf Monthly Awards

Golf Monthly has joined forces with Foremost Golf, the largest buyer and seller of golf equipment in the UK, to recognise some exceptional performances in a fantastic year for golf. This is your chance to vote for the best of the best.

In addition to three categories celebrating top performers in the world of elite golf we are inviting your nominations for a very special award that will recognise a major contribution to the grass roots game in the UK – The Local Golfing Hero. The winner will be someone who has really gone over and above the normal call of duty and made a big difference to their home club or golf in their region.

The winner of this very special category will be invited to the gala awards evening at Harrogate in Yorkshire on October 25 to receive his/her award.

In addition they will be given a ‘dream bag’ by Foremost Golf which will be made up of a full set of 14 clubs entirely of their own choice and fitted to their personal specifications by a Foremost Golf PGA qualified professional.

Category 1 – Golfer of the Year

The shortlist…

Luke Donald

Swept aside all comers to win the WGC – Accenture Match Play before finishing tied 4th at the Masters. Donald claimed the World Number One spot by beating Lee Westwood in a play-off to clinch the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Chalked up a third win of the season at the Barclays Scottish Open and finished top 10 in the USPGA.

Darren Clarke

Secured his first European Tour title for three years at the Iberdrola Open in May. But more was to come in July when he overcame testing conditions and a strong American challenge to take the Open Championship at Royal St George’s.

Rory McIlroy

Put his Augusta meltdown behind him and stormed back in spectacular fashion by claiming the US Open at Congressional in June, breaking a host of scoring records in the process.

Charl Schwartzel

Kick-started his 2011 season by winning the Joburg Open title in South Africa before sensationally triumphing at the Masters in April. Backed up his win at Augusta with top-20 finishes in the other Majors and broke into the world’s top ten for the first time in May.

Alternatively you can nominate any other European or PGA Tour Pro

Category 2 – Shot of the Year

The shortlist…

Luke Donald – approach to 18th BMW PGA Championship play-off, Wentworth, May.

In the tense head-to-head battle for the World Number One spot, Donald hit a perfectly judged wedge to the 18th green, pitching it on and spinning it back to within 10ft of the pin. Westwood could not match it, finding water and handing Donald the victory and World Number One ranking

Tom Watson – hole-in-one at 6th hole The Open round two, Royal St George’s, July.

Five-time Open champion and golfing legend Tom Watson defied the windy conditions with a perfect 7-iron to the 176-yard 6th hole, bouncing once before nestling straight in the cup.

Darren Clarke – eagle at 7th hole, The Open final round, Royal St George’s, July.

After a solid, if unspectacular, start to his final round, Clarke got the crowds cheering by holing from 20ft for a magnificent eagle on the par-5 7th, restoring a two-shot lead from which he never looked back.

Tiger Woods – approach to 8th hole, Masters final round, Augusta, April.

In need of a final day charge, Tiger delivered with a sensational eagle at the par-5 8th after a low, drawing 3-wood from all of 278 yards that chased up to the green and settled 12ft from the pin. He duly holed the putt.

Charl Schwartzel, second shot to 3rd hole, Masters final round, Augusta, April.

On his way to clinching his first Green Jacket, Schwartzel holed a full second shot from over 150 yards on the par-4 3rd, pitching his ball past the pin and spinning it back for an unlikely eagle.

Alternatively you can nominate any other shot by a European or PGA Tour Pro

Category 3 – Breakthrough Performance of the Year

The shortlist…

Matteo Manassero

At just 17 years of age, the Italian claimed his second European Tour title at the Malaysian Open in April and followed it up with a Top 10 finish in the BMW PGA Championship. Seems certain to make his Ryder Cup debut in 2012.

Tom Lewis

Fired a stunning 65 to lead The Open after day one and ended the week as leading amateur to win the Silver Medal. Lewis also won the prestigious St Andrews Links Trophy in June and plans to turn professional after the Walker Cup.

Nicolas Colsaerts

Colsaerts secured his maiden European Tour title at the 175th attempt in April at the Volvo China Open. Reached the semi-final of the Volvo World Match Play Championship in May, before a tied 3rd place finish at the Barclays Scottish Open.

Pablo Larrazábal

Beat Sergio Garcia in a thrilling play-off at the BMW International Open in June and also secured top five finishes in the Wales and Spanish Opens.

Thorbjørn Olesen

In his debut season Olesen has finished runner-up at the Alfred Dunhill Championship, Italian and French Opens. He is currently the highest-ranked rookie in the Race to Dubai.

Category 4 – Local Golfing Hero

This special award is to recognise a major contribution to the grass roots game. The person nominated should be someone who has really gone over and above the normal call of duty. The winner might have raised a significant sum of money for charity through golf, been a champion for junior golf, made a big difference to life at their home club or inspired fellow golfers by battling back from serious illness to keep on playing the game.

How to Vote

To cast your votes just email golfmonthly@ipcmedia.com

with ‘Foremost Golf Monthly Awards’ in the subject line and your nominations. Please note nominating someone in Local Golfing Legend category is optional.

1. Player of the Year

2. Shot of the Year

3. Breakthrough Player of the Year

4. Local Golfing Hero – please include details of what your nominee has achieved.

Remember to include your name, address and a contact telephone number. The closing date for nominations is September 25, 2011.

Win £100 of Foremost vouchers

Five lucky readers who have voted will be picked out at random and receive a £100 voucher that can be used at any Foremost Golf PGA Professional’s shop.

About Foremost Golf

Foremost Golf is the largest buyer and seller of golf equipment in the UK. Representing over 1,000 professionals from all around the country, the group is responsible for around 25% of all UK golf sales and recently launched a unique online retail site.







All Foremost professionals are PGA qualified. Therefore, they are ideally positioned to teach golfers of any level, and provide expert advice on what equipment best suits a golfer while ensuring that the gear chosen is fitted to the golfer’s swing.

To find out the details of your nearest Foremost professional go to foremostgolf.com/FindYourPro.aspx