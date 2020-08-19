Who will win as Celtic Manor hosts again on the European Tour

Wales Open Golf Betting Tips 2020

For the second week in a row the European Tour is at Celtic Manor for the Wales Open.

We don’t have to look far for the players who have course form – Sam Horsfield won his second European Tour event in a month with a one shot victory last week – He is 12/1 with Betfred to win yet another event!

Also favourite this week is Thomas Pieters (10/1 with Betfred) he was 3rd last week and impressed.

Wales Open Golf Betting Tips 2020 Advised Bets

Andrew Johnston 4 points each way at 20/1 with Betfred – Really impressed by the Englishman's form last week – with four rounds sub 69. This meant his second straight top 20 – and I am not surprised that he is shorter odds this week. Would be a very popular winner.

Connor Syme 2 points each way at 45/1 with Betfred – Another player who has been impressive in recent weeks. Was right in the hunt last week before a disappointing final round – would not be surprised if he did well again this weekend.

Adrian Meronk 2 points each way at 80/1 with Betfred – The “Polish Tiger Woods” had his best European Tour result last week at the Celtic Classic. Looks to be coming into decent form and like him at this price.

Dean Burmester 1 point each way at 90/1 with Betfred – The South African is a dangerous player and shot two rounds of 68 last week. Has looked to be in solid form – so like him as an outside bet.

