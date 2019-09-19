Matt Wallace shot 7 under par on day one to take the early BMW PGA Championship lead

Wallace Leads The Way At Wentworth After 65

Matt Wallace took the early lead at Wentworth after a sublime bogey-free 65.

The Englishman got off to a hot start, playing his first six holes in five under before a solid finish to his round.

Wallace made birdie at the 1st before an eagle at the par-5 4th.

There was no let-up as he then birdied the par-3 5th and the par-4 6th.

The four-time European Tour winner made the turn in 30 and added two more birdies on his closing nine at the par-4 11th and par-5 17th.

It looked like he may drop a shot at the last after flying the green with his third shot but an up-and-down including a 10 footer for par kept his card clean.

He is yet to win this season after a stellar 2018 but has had some great results with a T3 at the USPGA Championship as well as two other third-places and two runners-up finishes.

His 65 in his lowest round of the season.

He leads by one from Henrik Stenson who made five birdies and an eagle at the 18th.

Watch: Stenson’s eagle on 18 –

Viktor Hovland, who has had 17 consecutive rounds in the 60s on the PGA Tour, had a great European Tour debut with a three under 69.

Hovland is playing with European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington for the first two days and has joined the European Tour as an associate member, with the points system for Whistling Straits starting this week.

Harrington, who shot one over, will likely have been impressed by the young Norwegian.

“It’s been a blast so far,” Hovland said.

“Obviously a lot of people out here, and it’s cool to be playing in front of them.

“Thankfully I made some birdies today, and just keep that up.”

Rory McIlroy was three under after five holes but six bogeys and a double coming in dropped him to four over.

The four-time Major winner and tournament favourite will be battling to make the cut on Friday.