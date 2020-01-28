Who have we picked this week as the PGA Tour heads to Arizona?

Waste Management Phoenix Open Golf Betting Tips 2020

The PGA Tour is at the raucous Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale this weekend for what has been called ‘The Greatest Show on Grass.’

As expected Jon Rahm is the heavy favourite after narrowly missing out on victory last week at Torrey Pines. He is currently 6/1.

Justin Thomas and Webb Simpson follow him and then defending champion Rickie Fowler is next at 16/1.

The GM Tipster is still off on paternity leave but returns next week.

There was a small amount of money made last week on the PGA Tour thanks to an each way on Brandt Snedeker at 40/1.

January Magazine Subscription Offer Golf Monthly Instruction

Waste Management Phoenix Open Golf Betting Tips 2020 – Advised Bets

Bubba Watson – 4 points each way at 28/1 with Sportnation.bet – Bubba has not had a victory since the 2018 Travelers Championship, and yet of late he has been showing a marked improvement in form. Over the last four tournament starts he has improved his finish culminating in a tied 6th last week at Torrey Pines. He also came tied 4th in Phoenix last year and had a runners-up finishes back in 2014 and 2015.

Branden Grace – 3 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – In his last three events, Grace has had a 3rd place, a tied 17th, and a victory at the South African Open. Couple that form with the fact he came second behind Rickie Fowler last year and you have a player who could be at the business end of the leaderboard come Sunday.

Keegan Bradley – 2 points each way 80/1 with Sportnation.bet – Bradley has started the 2020 calendar year well with a tied 12th and a tied 16th at the Sony Open and Farmers Insurance Open respectively. His last win came at the 2018 BMW Championship so surely he is due.

Trending On Golf Monthly

Max Homa – 1 points each way at 110/1 with Sportnation.bet – Homa has not missed a cut since October last year and has a couple of top-10s in his last four tournaments. He may have only played the event once before, last year, but he produced a respectable tied-26th finish there so he could be one to watch with odds of 110/1.

18+. Terms and Conditions Apply. Please Bet Responsibly.