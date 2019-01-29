Expand New Golf Rules 2019: All You Need To Know

Waste Management Phoenix Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Webb Simpson 4 points each way at 22/1 with Sportnation.bet – Four top 10s and a top 15 in his last five starts and has not been worse than 14th in his last 5 starts at TPC Scottsdale, including losing in a play-off – these are tasty odds with those results in mind.

Matt Kuchar 4 points each way at 25/1 with Sportnation.bet – Two wins in his last four starts, he is one of the hottest golfers currently on planet golf. Therefore his odds seem a little bigger than they should be. Has had three top tens in the last ten years at Scottsdale including a 5th last year.

Byeong Hun An 2 points each way at 45/1 with Sportnation.bet – Was the 54-hole leader in 2017 before dropping back to 6th. Was 23rd last year and finished 12th last week in Dubai. Had two runner up finishes on the PGA Tour last year, so breaking his duck must surely happen soon.

Talor Gooch 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – A 3rd and a 4th the last two weeks, it is a shock to find him at this price. Has not played in the event before, which does count against him, but if his game is on then he is a very good each way shout.

