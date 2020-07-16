The Golfing Scientist was left with 45 yards into a 473 yard par-4

WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau Hits 423 Yard Drive

Bryson DeChambeau‘s body transformation has been well documented in recent weeks and we are quickly seeing him change the game as we know it.

He became the first PGA Tour winner to average over 350 yards at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and he hit an absolute monster during the opening round of the Memorial Tournament.

His opening tee shot went 353 yards, but that is just a standard knock for Bryson these days, illustrated at his 10th hole where he drove it 423 yards.

Standing on the 1st tee, his 10th hole, the six-time PGA Tour winner carried his ball 345 yards through the air.

From there it ran out to 423 yards and he was literally left with a pitch into what is usually considered a long hole.

He went on to birdie the hole to get back to level par for the day.

Golf Monthly Instruction

He also drove it over 400 yards on the 17th hole, his 8th of the day.

He currently ranks 1st on tour in Driving Distance at 323 yards, although that average keeps rising as he continues to hit it further following the Covid-19 break.

Bryson was asked about potential equipment rollbacks and said that the governing bodies will never be able to take away his athletic ability.

“No matter what rules they give me, I’m going to try and do my best to maximise my athletic ability. They can’t take working out away from me. I know that,” he said.

DeChambeau is currently 7th in the world.

He has won six times on the PGA Tour.

