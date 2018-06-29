CT Pan broke his driver during the first round of the Quicken Loans National

WATCH: CT Pan Breaks Driver During Quicken Loans National

CT Pan showed some anger during round one of the Quicken Loans National.

He pushed his drive to the right on the 14th hole and proceeded to smash his club on the ground and the head came off.

Watch the video below:

Pan still went on to birdie the hole however, and played the final five holes in -2 to reach three under par for the day.

Tiger Woods shot level par on day one after a double bogey on the sixth hole. He birdied 14 and 16 to sign for a 70.