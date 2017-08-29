Dustin Johnson used his length to destroy the 18th hole at Glen Oaks and beat Jordan Spieth in a playoff to win The Northern Trust

WATCH: Dustin Johnson Destroys Par-4 To Beat Spieth In Northern Trust Playoff

Dustin Johnson won his fourth PGA Tour title in fashion by defeating world number two Jordan Spieth in a playoff to win The Northern Trust.

He did so by smashing it 310 yards through the air and over the lake on the 18th hole to completely cut the corner of the dogleg-left par-4.

Spieth played down the right and was faced with around 80 yards further to the pin than DJ.

DJ hit it to four feet and tapped in for birdie for victory.

Easy work.

The playoff prompted some criticism from PGA Tour pros, including Ian Poulter who said the hole was the worst on the course and only suited five players.

Here’s what he said:

Poults does have a point, considering Spieth hit one 315 yards and was left with 88 yards further into the green than the world number one, despite only hitting it 26 yards shorter than DJ.

