Fans helped move a boulder for the three-time Major winner during the Saudi International

In scenes similar to the 1999 Phoenix Open involving Tiger Woods, fans have moved a boulder for a Tour Pro once again, this time at the Saudi International.

Brooks Koepka hit his ball into the desert in Saudi and his ball came to rest under a large rock.

It was unplayable for the three-time Major champion, unless the large movable obstruction could be moved.

It could, thanks to some helpful fans.

Watch the video below:

Here’s what happened in 1999 at the Phoenix Open when something very similar happened to Tiger Woods:

Koepka hit the news this week for comments made about Bryson DeChambeau’s slow play on the Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast.

“I just don’t understand how it takes a minute and 20 seconds, a minute and 15 to hit a golf ball; it’s not that hard,” he told Michael Weston.

“It’s always between two clubs; there’s a miss short, there’s a miss long.

“It really drives me nuts especially when it’s a long hitter because you know you’ve got two other guys or at least one guy that’s hitting before you so you can do all your calculations; you should have your numbers.

“Obviously if you’re the first guy you might take ten extra seconds, but it doesn’t take that long to hit the ball, especially if it’s not blowing 30.

“Guys are already so slow it’s kind of embarrassing. I just don’t get why you enforce some things and don’t enforce others.”

