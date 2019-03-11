Here's a reminder that putting can be quite difficult...

WATCH: Jeff Maggert Five-Putts From 5ft

Putting is hard, even for the pros, and Jeff Maggert reminded us of just how difficult the game can be over the weekend.

The American was playing in the Hoag Classic on the PGA Tour Champions where he faced a 5ft birdie putt on the final hole to shoot one over.

It didn’t go to plan and in fact turned out to be a disaster, turning his birdie chance into an 8.

Watch the video below: