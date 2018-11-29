Have you ever seen anything like this?

WATCH: John Senden’s Driver Snaps Mid-Swing

Something very strange happened to John Senden on the 9th hole during the opening round of the Australian PGA Championship.

The Aussie went to tee off on the par-5 9th hole and his driver shaft appeared to snap mid-swing.

Senden’s backswing looked fine before the shaft snapped in the grip area and he subsequently missed the ball.

To the naked eye, it may look like he had an air shot but with the volume turned up you can hear the snap on his downswing.

Watch: John Senden’s driver snaps mid-swing –

Senden, a two-time PGA Tour winner, looked to be in some pain after the shaft must have stabbed him in the hand, however he was okay to continue.

A bizarre incident then followed, as a rules official told him that the air shot counted as a stroke and his second shot on the par-5 had to played from the same position.

That meant the ball was still teed up high, and one problem…he no longer had his driver!

We didn’t see which club he then used but would assume he had to take out his 3 wood and play it from the high tee.

Senden’s playing partner Geoff Ogilvy was unhappy with the decision, clearly swearing on camera in mention of the rules –

In the end, Senden bogeyed the hole and signed for a level par opening 72.

He is six back of the lead at the Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast.