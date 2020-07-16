There was a very funny moment during the World No.1's Memorial Tournament press conference

WATCH: Media Member Swears During McIlroy Press Conference

The PGA Tour moves into its sixth event back this week at the Memorial Tournament and players have continued speaking to the media via the virtual press conferences.

Technology can be difficult at the best of times and there was a very funny moment during Rory McIlroy‘s pre-Memorial Tournament presser.

Rory was halfway through a sentence when someone from the media could be clearly heard saying “I don’t even know what the **** I’m doing dude, seriously.”

Perhaps he thought he was on mute, although by the sounds of it he was a little confused!

McIlroy broke out into hysteric laughter. Watch the video below:

Rory makes his fourth start since the PGA Tour resumed this week after T32, T41 and T11 finishes.

The World No.1 plays with Tiger Woods and Brooks Koepka for the first two rounds at Muirfield Village.

Patrick Cantlay defends the title he won last year in what is a hugely strong field.

