WATCH: Phil Mickelson Dances During WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Phil Mickelson’s dance moves were out there for all to see last week when his Mizzen+Main shirt advert took the golfing world by storm.

We saw the 48-year-old perform moves including the worm and a high kick as he dodged golf balls in his flexible work/golf shirt.

Lefty clearly got a lot of fan attention for it at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone and he gave the fans what they wanted on Sunday by showing off a little shuffle.

Watch Phil Mickelson dance inside the ropes below:

That wasn’t the only dancing he did on Sunday at Firestone.

Mickelson then gave CBS host Amanda Balionis a ‘private’ lesson on how to do one of his signature moves in his post-round interview:

The five-time major winner and 2005 USPGA Champion goes into the year’s final major after two T24th finishes at The Open and the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.