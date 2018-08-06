The five-time major winner showed off his moves at Firestone after his recent viral advert
WATCH: Phil Mickelson Dances During WGC-Bridgestone Invitational
Phil Mickelson’s dance moves were out there for all to see last week when his Mizzen+Main shirt advert took the golfing world by storm.
We saw the 48-year-old perform moves including the worm and a high kick as he dodged golf balls in his flexible work/golf shirt.
Lefty clearly got a lot of fan attention for it at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone and he gave the fans what they wanted on Sunday by showing off a little shuffle.
Watch Phil Mickelson dance inside the ropes below:
That wasn’t the only dancing he did on Sunday at Firestone.
Mickelson then gave CBS host Amanda Balionis a ‘private’ lesson on how to do one of his signature moves in his post-round interview:
The five-time major winner and 2005 USPGA Champion goes into the year’s final major after two T24th finishes at The Open and the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.
He won his first tournament since the 2013 Open this year in March at the WGC-Mexico Championship, his 43rd PGA Tour title, to become the oldest winner of a World Golf Championship at the age of 47.
He currently sits 21st in the Official World Golf Ranking and looks odds-on to play in his 12th straight Ryder Cup.
