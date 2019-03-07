WATCH: Phil Mickelson Epic Fail – Attempts Cack-Handed Shot Through A Fence

Phi Mickelson had a bit of a shocker when trying to get creative at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Phil Mickelson had a fantastic start to his Arnold Palmer Invitational Round one, with four birdies on the way to a three-under par 33. But then things got out of hand on the 10th hole.

Having hit his tee shot very left, he found himself next a net fence that formed part of the boundary of the course so couldn’t be moved.

Most players would have taken their medicine and taken a penalty shot. However Mickelson is not most players, attempting to play right handed underneath the obstacle… fair to say it didn’t go well.

It ended with Mickelson taking the drop that he should have done in the first place and ending with a double bogey.

The action didn’t stop there as Mickelson then showed off his flexibility with one of his trademark high kicks.

Although Mickelson is not the most usual of golfers he is certainly an entertainer!

