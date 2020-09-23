McIlroy and Thomas were discussing pizza where he revealed that his go-to Dominos is a Deluxe with extra sausage

WATCH: Rory McIlroy Reveals Love For Dominos Pizza

Golf fans got to witness a hilarious moment during the Payne’s Valley Cup exhibition match where McIlroy and Rose took on Woods and Thomas at Tiger’s brand new golf course.

All four players were mic’d up and we heard Rory discussing pizza with Justin Thomas, whispering whilst Justin Rose was taking a putt.

McIlroy has just become a father and he and wife Erica Stoll probably haven’t had too much time for cooking lately, and it sounds like they’ve been eating a lot of Dominos pizza.

“I had some pizza last night. New York pizza man.” Thomas said to McIlroy.

“I tell you what, we’re on this big Dominos kick at this minute. It’s so good I swear to god,” McIlroy said.

“Like if you don’t know what the really good local pizza place is, Dominos is like solid.”

“Yeah. You know what you’re gonna get,” Thomas replied.

“Do you guys get the same pizza or do you change it up?”

“I get the same. It’s like the deluxe but I get extra sausage, extra whatever,” McIlroy revealed.

Watch the funny clip below:

The Deluxe, Rory’s go-to Dominos, features pepperoni, Italian sausage, fresh green peppers, mushrooms, onions and 100% real mozzarella cheese according to the famous pizza company.

