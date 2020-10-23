The four-time Major winner showed some frustration after missing a green

WATCH: Rory McIlroy Snaps Club At Zozo Championship

You might think that having a child would relax you on the golf course and allow you to accept the bad shots.

However, golf always has a way of getting the better of you – no matter how great at the game you are.

Rory McIlroy showed some frustration at the Zozo Championship in snapping an iron after missing a green on his way to a double bogey.

The four-time Major winner needed an up-and-down from 140 yards on the 18th hole to save par, although he pushed it right and went on to make a six.

Rory struggled in his opening 73 (+1) where came home in 40 after a three under par front nine.

Rory is searching for form since golf restarted on the PGA Tour in June.

The Northern Irishman lost the World No.1 spot earlier in the year and is currently down to 5th.

His best finish was T7th at the Tour Championship and he was also T8th at the US Open.

The 30-year-old is still searching for his first win of 2020 after four victories in 2019.

He trails the leader Sebastian Munoz by nine strokes after round one at Sherwood Country Club.

