The Spaniard showed some frustration at the RBC Canadian Open

WATCH: Sergio Garcia Slams Club At Bag, Makes Caddie Jump

Sergio Garcia has always been a fiery character and showed that once again at the RBC Canadian Open.

The Spaniard duffed a chip, or perhaps just didn’t quite hit it hard enough, and proceeded to smash his wedge into his bag.

His caddie was standing right by the bag too and got quite a fright from his boss, although luckily nobody was injured.

Garcia missed the cut in Canada which was his sixth weekend off in his last nine starts.

Sergio has struggled this year and is currently well out of the running for the European Ryder Cup team.