The Spaniard showed some frustration at the RBC Canadian Open
WATCH: Sergio Garcia Slams Club At Bag, Makes Caddie Jump
Sergio Garcia has always been a fiery character and showed that once again at the RBC Canadian Open.
The Spaniard duffed a chip, or perhaps just didn’t quite hit it hard enough, and proceeded to smash his wedge into his bag.
His caddie was standing right by the bag too and got quite a fright from his boss, although luckily nobody was injured.
Watch the short clip below:
Garcia missed the cut in Canada which was his sixth weekend off in his last nine starts.
Sergio has struggled this year and is currently well out of the running for the European Ryder Cup team.
He will likely need at least one big victory and some high-placed finishes or will be having to rely on a wildcard pick from Thomas Bjorn.
The Spaniard has played on eight Ryder Cup sides and has been on the winning team on five occasions.
Dustin Johnson won the Canadian Open by a margin of three strokes. It was his 19th victory on the PGA Tour.
