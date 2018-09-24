Watch impressionist Conor Moore's hilarious video of stars reacting to Woods' win
WATCH: Stars React To Tiger Woods’ 80th PGA Tour Win
Tiger Woods sealed his 80th PGA Tour title and the stars have paid tribute to the 14-time major winner… Well sort of.
Comedian Conor Moore’s latest golf impressions video sees the likes of Ian Poulter, Donald Trump, Sergio Garcia and Tiger Woods react to Woods’ victory.
Related: Why Tiger's 80th win was his greatest
It’s a must watch.
Watch the video below:
Tiger Woods won the Tour Championship by two strokes for his first victory in over five years.
Woods is now in Paris for the Ryder Cup where he was selected as one of Jim Furyk‘s wildcards.
Play gets underway on Friday – Tee times here.
