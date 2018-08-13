The 14-time major winner showed class by waiting for Koepka to congratulate him after his USPGA win

WATCH: Tiger Woods Congratulates Brooks Koepka

Tiger Woods has always been known as a steely competitor with no real interaction with his peers, but has appeared to be a different man in his latest comeback this year.

The 14-time major winner is friendlier than ever with competitors and showed some class after coming up short at the USPGA Championship.

Woods waited at the scoring building for Koepka to congratulate him on his play after he had just won his third major.

World number nine Rickie Fowler was also there to congratulate Koeopka, who had just shot 66 to beat Woods by two strokes.

Watch Woods congratulate Koepka: