The 14-time major winner showed class by waiting for Koepka to congratulate him after his USPGA win
WATCH: Tiger Woods Congratulates Brooks Koepka
Tiger Woods has always been known as a steely competitor with no real interaction with his peers, but has appeared to be a different man in his latest comeback this year.
The 14-time major winner is friendlier than ever with competitors and showed some class after coming up short at the USPGA Championship.
WATCH: Brooks Koepka’s USPGA winning interview
Woods waited at the scoring building for Koepka to congratulate him on his play after he had just won his third major.
World number nine Rickie Fowler was also there to congratulate Koeopka, who had just shot 66 to beat Woods by two strokes.
Watch Woods congratulate Koepka:
Tiger Woods revealed after his round that he had been mightily impressed with Koepka’s driving and putting a in a practice round prior to the USPGA.
WATCH: Tiger Woods’ post USPGA Championship interview
I played with him in a practice round and he was literally hitting it 340, 350 in the air. And when a guy’s doing that and hitting it straight and as good a putter as he is, it’s tough to beat.”
Koepka spoke about Woods and how he knew that, barring his team, the entire golfing universe were cheering on the 14-time major winner.
“Yeah, I think, other than me, my team, everybody was rooting for Tiger. I mean, as they should. He’s probably — he’s the greatest player to ever play the game, and to have the comeback that he’s having is incredible.”
