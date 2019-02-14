The 14-time Major winner sat down with GOLFTV's Henni Zuel to discuss his pre-game rituals

How Tiger Woods Prepares For A Tournament Round

In GOLFTV’s latest Tiger Woods exclusive, the 14-time Major winner reveals how he prepares for a tournament round.

Woods says that he now arrives to the golf course 2 1/2 – 3 hours before his tee time to get his body loose in the right shape before heading out to the course.

“As I’ve gotten older and had to deal with more, I’ve actually gotten here earlier and earlier and earlier before a round and I’ve stayed later after rounds getting worked on so I have to make sure that the body is explosive and ready to go and stretched out,” he told GOLFTV.

“It’s not like the old days where I’d wake up and go out there, drop a ball and hit it 300 yards in the air, it doesn’t work that way anymore.

“For a Pro-Am today, I would have never have gone down to the range. I would have stayed here right up on top, couple putts, go out there and a hit a nice, softy cut driver right up to the end of the walkway and be totally fine.

“I have to make sure that I’m not too amped up because of the energy of the tournament environment. I have always been a one that needs to calm down. I want to get into the fight. I want to go toe-to-toe with these guys and I get amped up to play but I need to dumb it down sometimes.

Watch the video below:

Woods tees it up in the Genesis Open this week at Riviera looking to win the tournament for the first time in his career.

It is also the tournament where he made his PGA Tour debut aged 16.