The Englishman made a spectacular ace during a practice round at TPC Sawgrass.

WATCH: Tommy Fleetwood Makes Hole-In-One At 17th

Regardless of any variable, the 17th at TPC Sawgrass, host course for The Players Championship, has to be one of the most intimidating shots in all of golf. Pete, and of course Alice Dye’s, legendary island green design has resulted in many players plopping balls in the drink which makes the next shot even harder!

However, during a practice round Englishman Tommy Fleetwood made it look very easy indeed.

With the crowd behind him and many phones filming, Fleetwood proceeded to make a hole-in-one at the hole which drew huge celebrations especially from his caddie Ian Finnis, who claimed to predict the shot as you can see below! Playing partners Jon Rahm, Erik Van Rooyen and Tyrrell Hatton were quick to congratulate him too.

Fleetwood will be hoping to replicate that during the tournament after last week’s missed cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. That was his his first missed cut since the 2018 HNA Open de France.

Despite the Coronavirus, the tournament is expected to take place as normal. The PGA Tour recently released a statement saying;

“The PGA Tour is aware of rapidly changing developments regarding COVID-19. With the information currently available, The Players Championship will continue as scheduled, although we will absolutely continue to review recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, World Health Organization and local health administrations. This is obviously a very fluid situation that requires constant review, communication and transparency, and we are dedicated to all three aspects.”

We will update you as soon as any new information or announcements are made.

