Radar responds after some media outlets reported that Patrick Reed was angry with him following a Sky Sports interview

Wayne Riley: Reed’s Comment Towards Me Was Tongue-In-Cheek

Wayne Riley has quashed suggestions that Patrick Reed reacted angrily to his line of questioning following the American’s triumph at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

On the 18th green at Club de Golf Chapultepec after Reed’s one-stroke victory over Bryson DeChambeau, Riley asked the 2018 Masters Champion if he felt he’d silenced a few critics.

After the conclusion of the interview, the Sky cameras picked up Reed saying “way to ask that one” as he walked towards Riley.

Both parties appeared to be smiling at the time, however.

Some media outlets subsequently reported that Reed was irate with Riley – something Sky’s popular on-course commentator has moved to quell.

“It was all friendly and his comment was tongue-in-cheek,” Radar told Golf Monthly.

“He shook my hand twice – once before the interview and once afterwards – and said ‘thanks again bud’ after the interview.

“I’ve never seen him be nasty.”

Reed’s victory in Mexico was his second WGC and his eighth PGA Tour title.

Reflecting on his victory, he said: “It means a lot. One of my goals was to go out and win a golf tournament and try to get in that winners’ circle before Augusta.

“To be able to go ahead and do it before I’ve even got to the Florida swing definitely gives me momentum and gives me the confidence that I’m playing really well.

“I just need to continue to grind, continue to work, and hopefully there’s more coming up soon. The confidence is through the roof.”

Reed breached the world’s top ten with his Mexican triumph and will look to move further up the rankings ahead of The Masters, the year’s first Major Championship, which takes place from April 9-12 at Augusta National in Georgia.

Reed breached the world's top ten with his Mexican triumph and will look to move further up the rankings ahead of The Masters, the year's first Major Championship, which takes place from April 9-12 at Augusta National in Georgia.