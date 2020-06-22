The American moves up to fifth in the world after his second PGA Tour win of the year

Webb Simpson Wins RBC Heritage

Webb Simpson birdied five of the last seven holes to shoot a closing 64 (-7) and win his seventh PGA Tour title at the RBC Heritage.

Simpson beat Abraham Ancer by one at Harbour Town to win his second title of the year after victory at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

The American moves up to a career-high 5th in the world after setting the tournament record score to finish at 22 under par.

The 2012 US Open champion began the day tied for the lead with Tyrrell Hatton and Abraham Ancer and it looked like those two were going to surge ahead with Simpson burning the edges on the front nine.

He turned in two under to trail the leaders by two, with Hatton and Ancer both going out in four under, before Simpson’s putter caught fire on the back nine to birdie five of his last seven holes.

Abraham Ancer finished one shy after hitting 65 out of 72 greens for the week, including all 18 in the final round – it was only the putter that let him down.

The Mexican ranked 1st in Strokes Gained tee to green, approach and total, as well as driving accuracy, putts per GIR and proximity.

It was his second runner-up finish of 2020 and he moves up to 24th in the world.

One man who wasn’t let down by his putter was Tyrrell Hatton, who won in his last start at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Hatton shot 66 to finish two behind Simpson in T3 with last week’s winner Daniel Berger.

The Englishman could only manage a back nine of 34 (-1) to be passed by Simpson.

“Thrilled to death to be sitting here as the champion for many reasons,” Simpson said.

“I’m RBC Ambassador, so that makes it special. I love this golf course. I love this area. I’ve never quite gotten it done here. I was close in 2013, losing to Graeme McDowell in the playoff. So it feels great.

“Honestly, the last kind of ten holes were a blur because guys are making birdies, we’re trying to finish before night comes, and so to finish with five birdies like that was really special, especially after going kind of yesterday and the first 10 holes, 11 holes today not making putts.

“To see the putts go in when I needed them, that was really fun to see the ball going in the hole.”

RBC Heritage Leaderboard

1 Webb Simpson -22

2 Abraham Ancer -21

3 Tyrrell Hatton -20

3 Daniel Berger -20

5 Sergio Garcia -19

5 Joaquin Niemann -19

7 Brooks Koepka -18

