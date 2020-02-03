The American finished with three consecutive birdies to win his sixth PGA Tour title

Webb Simpson Wins Waste Management Phoenix Open

With two holes to play in Phoenix, it looked like Tony Finau was finally going to seal his first full-field PGA Tour victory.

The big-hitting American, who won the opposite-field Puerto Rico Open in 2016, was two clear with two to play at TPC Scottsdale and the victory was in sight.

However, Webb Simpson had other things in mind.

Finau finished par-par whilst Simpson drove the green on the par-4 17th and two-putted for birdie before a clutch birdie at the 18th.

Simpson smoked a 3 wood over 300 yards down the last in regulation, wedged it on to some 15-20ft and rolled the putt in dead-centre.

Watch: Simpson’s birdie putt on 18 in regulation –

Still, Finau had a chance to win but his 8ft birdie putt slipped by on the low side.

The pair headed back to the 18th tee for a playoff and Simpson once again smoked his 3 wood 300+ yards down the fairway whilst Finau found the sand down the left.

Both men wedged it to within birdie range but Finau’s again slipped by, this time on the high side, before Simpson rolled in his 10 footer for a superb comeback victory.

Simpson is arguably the game’s best putter right now and is up to 7th in the world after winning his sixth PGA Tour title.

The 2012 US Open winner hasn’t been ranked as high at 7th in the world since October 2012.

His last 10 results are as follows: 1, 3, T10, 2, T7, T20, T24, T18, 2, 2.

“It’s been a long year and a half since The Players [his last win], which is a long time,” Simpson said. “But it feels great.

“I didn’t have my best stuff but I hung in there.

“To come down to the last couple of holes and then birdie 18 twice feels great.”

Watch: Simpson’s hole-in-one on the 12th on Saturday –

“He got the upper hand this time,” Finau said, “but I love that guy, and that’s one hell of a finish.

“If you’re going to birdie 18 a couple of times, you’re probably going to win.

“It’s a bitter week as I look back on it.

“But lots of stuff to be learned. I had a chance, a great chance to win this week. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen, but my game’s better than it’s ever been.”

Waste Management Phoenix Open Leaderboard –

1 Webb Simpson -17

2 Tony Finau -17

3 Justin Thomas -14

3 Bubba Watson 14

3 Nate Lashley -14

6 Max Homa -13

6 Scott Piercy -13

8 Adam Long -12

