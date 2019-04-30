Who is going to claim the victory at Quail Hollow?
Wells Fargo Championship Golf Betting Tips 2019
After the pair’s tournament last week the PGA Tour is back to a 72-hole singles event this week with the Wells Fargo Championship being played at Quail Hollow.
Quail Hollow is one of Rory McIlroy’s favourite courses, he has won here twice including his maiden PGA Tour victory – no surprise he is the favourite at 7/1.
Last year Jason Day took the victory, the Australian is 11/1 to successfully defend this week.
Rory McIlroy 10 points to win at 7/1 with Sportnation.bet – If you think I am going to ignore the Northern Irishman this week think again. Two-time champion here and has six top 10s in total and is the all-time money leader at Quail Hollow. Yeah he played poorly at Augusta, but that is the only one of his 8 tournaments this year he hasn’t finished in the top 10.
Paul Casey 4 points each way at 25/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Englishman had a shocker at Augusta but he has had four top 3 finishes so far this year, including a win at the Valspar a month ago – has a best of 5th in this event.
Aaron Wise 2 points each way at 45/1 with Sportnation.bet – Finished second here last season a week before winning the AT&T Byron Nelson. Had a decent first Masters appearance with a finish for 17th – no top 10s this year, time to change that this week.
Rory Sabbatini 1 point each way at 80/1 with Sportnation.bet – Now representing Slovakia of course.. he has had three top 10s at Quail Hollow, recently finished 10th at the RBC Heritage and 3rd at the Zurich Classic. Nice looking odds.
