Who is going to claim the victory at Quail Hollow?

Wells Fargo Championship Golf Betting Tips 2019

After the pair’s tournament last week the PGA Tour is back to a 72-hole singles event this week with the Wells Fargo Championship being played at Quail Hollow.

Quail Hollow is one of Rory McIlroy’s favourite courses, he has won here twice including his maiden PGA Tour victory – no surprise he is the favourite at 7/1.

Last year Jason Day took the victory, the Australian is 11/1 to successfully defend this week.

