Westwood receives ‘The Lee Westwood Cup’

European number one Lee Westwood met up with Wedgwood and Waterford Crystal last week for the official ‘hand-over’ of the new ‘Lee Westwood Cup‘.

The trophy was made by Wedgwood in honour of injured members of the British Armed Forces in association with Help for Heroes and the National Golf Club Challenge (NGCC), a nationwide amateur golf competition which raises funds for charity.

“I am honoured to be a patron to the challenge and deeply humbled to be asked by Wedgwood to name the NGCC trophy ‘The Lee Westwood Cup’ continuing Wedgwood’s long tradition of naming their stunning trophies after some of the most iconic golfers the world has ever seen,” said Westwood, who is now at Celtic Manor preparing for the Ryder Cup.

Wedgwood (and Waterford Crystal), now part of the WWRD group, have enjoyed a long association with professional golf, producing among others, the World Golf Championship trophies for the USPGA.

‘The Lee Westwood Cup’ will be presented to the 2010 Help for Heroes NGCC Champions as part of the Grand Final next month. The final, sponsored by YourGolfTravel.com, will be held on 11-12 of October at The Belfry.

The NGCC event took place in July and was the largest amateur golf charity event the UK has seen. It brought together hundreds of golf clubs and thousands of golfers over the same weekend.

To date, the money raised totals £202,273 and with donations still coming in NGCC team hope to raise more than £250,000.

For more information about the NGCC Final, please ngccfinal.com

