WGC-Accenture Match Play golf betting guide

We don’t get to see a lot of matchplay golf throughout the season but when we do it’s normally great viewing and in terms of betting there are some fantastic opportunities to be had.

When you have three players priced at 14/1 at the top of the betting then you know you’ve got a job on your hands to pick a winner but there are always those who thrive on the matchplay format and those that flop.

Even considering that there are players that relish the different format, the draw is such that you could sneak your way through to the latter stages by avoiding one of the big guns. Alternatively before you’ve found your ‘A game’ you could find yourself 5 DOWN and on your way home.

It’s best to stick with proven matchplay winners and/or aggressive types. In a format such as this it’s not such a big deal to throw in a double bogey or two if you’re making birdies everywhere. Aggressive play is likely to get rewarded more and waywards shots that prove costly will only mean one lost hole.

On that basis would it not be a good time to back Tiger Woods at 14/1? You’d have good reason to given his matchplay record and one-on-one he’s capable of producing the type of form that saw him trounce Francesco Molinari at the Ryder Cup.

Still, the strategy has to be to back a player from each of the four divisions; Bobby Jones, Ben Hogan, Gary Player and Sam Snead. That way you’d have to be seriously unlucky not to get a bit of entertainment for your money.

Advised golf bets for the 2011 WGC-Accenture Match Play:

Charl Schwarzel 1pt each way with Ladbrokes at 50/1

Matt Kuchar 1pt each way with Ladbrokes at 33/1

Justin Rose 1pt each way with Ladbrokes at 50/1

Paul Casey 3pts each way with Ladbrokes at 14/1

