A week before the USPGA Championship is the WGC Bridgestone Invitational, check out who our tipster thinks will win
WGC Bridgestone Invitational Golf Betting Tips
The world of golf is concentrating on the Firestone Country Club in South Carolina for the WGC Bridgestone Invitational.
Last season Hideki Matsuyama won in spectacular style shooting a final round 61 to win by five shots – he is 35/1 to defend his title.
Following his fabulous victory at the RBC Canadian Open last week Dustin Johnson is 13/2 to win again this week – he also won this event in 2016.
Rory McIlroy (9/1) and Tiger Woods (12/1) are also both well fancied this week.
The GM Tipster is having another good season including picking the winners of the US Open and Open Championship, check out his profit for the season at our golf betting tips homepage.
WGC Bridgestone Invitational Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Brooks Koepka 4 points each way at 25/1 with Sportnation.bet – The double US Open champion has the game perfectly suited for Firestone. He is number four in the world and been playing solid, a tired missed cut last week should mean he is in the perfect place to have had a rest and be ready to fire at a course he has already had two 20s at in the past.
Tony Finau 3 points each way at 45/1 with Sportnation.bet – The only thing that plays against Finau is that this is his first appearance at Firestone. His game could not be anymore better suited for this test, and I love him at this price.
Thorbjorn Olesen 2 points each way at 66/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Dane is making a very solid charge for a Ryder Cup place. Won in Italy and has had three top 15s since including at The Open – was also 10th here last season.
Rafa Cabrera Bello 1 point each way at 125/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Spaniard is letting his Ryder Cup chances slip following a bad month of results. His world ranking and early good season form means he still has some massive tournaments to have a good week in and to get back into the running for the Paris showdown.
