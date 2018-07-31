A week before the USPGA Championship is the WGC Bridgestone Invitational, check out who our tipster thinks will win

WGC Bridgestone Invitational Golf Betting Tips

The world of golf is concentrating on the Firestone Country Club in South Carolina for the WGC Bridgestone Invitational.

Last season Hideki Matsuyama won in spectacular style shooting a final round 61 to win by five shots – he is 35/1 to defend his title.

Following his fabulous victory at the RBC Canadian Open last week Dustin Johnson is 13/2 to win again this week – he also won this event in 2016.

Rory McIlroy (9/1) and Tiger Woods (12/1) are also both well fancied this week.

