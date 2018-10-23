This week is the final WGC event of the year, check out who the GM Tipster fancies with these WGC HSBC Champions Golf Betting Tips

WGC HSBC Champions Golf Betting Tips

The final World Golf Championships event of the year is the WGC HSBC Champions Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai, China.

Last season the event was won in superb style by Englishman Justin Rose – he is in attendance again this week and is 8/1 to win.

Favourites this week are Dustin Johnson (15/2), Brooks Koepka (8/1) and Rory McIlroy (8/1).

With only 75 players in the field and no cut, this is an incredible chance to get a boost to your world ranking points and also Fedex Cup and Race To Dubai points before the end of the year.

