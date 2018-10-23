This week is the final WGC event of the year, check out who the GM Tipster fancies with these WGC HSBC Champions Golf Betting Tips
WGC HSBC Champions Golf Betting Tips
The final World Golf Championships event of the year is the WGC HSBC Champions Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai, China.
Last season the event was won in superb style by Englishman Justin Rose – he is in attendance again this week and is 8/1 to win.
Favourites this week are Dustin Johnson (15/2), Brooks Koepka (8/1) and Rory McIlroy (8/1).
With only 75 players in the field and no cut, this is an incredible chance to get a boost to your world ranking points and also Fedex Cup and Race To Dubai points before the end of the year.
WGC HSBC Champions Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Tony Finau 4 points each way at 18/1 with Sportnation.bet – With four top 10s in his his last 5 starts the American is in great form. Finished 11th in this event last season so has some important course knowledge. A win here would top a fantastic season.
Rafa Cabrera Bello 3 points each way at 30/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Spaniard must be still smarting from his Ryder Cup snub, and his form continues to be good. 3rd last week in Korea he has four top 11s in his last seven starts. Was 5th in this event last year – looks a little long at this price.
Matt Wallace 2 points each way at 66/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Englishman really has taken the pro game by storm this season, with three victories, he sits just outside the top 50 in the world. If he can sneak inside that top 50 and stay there before the end of the year he will have qualified for the Masters, so a great chance to reach that mark this week.
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 1 point each way at 125/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Thai golfer has had a strange year, with two victories interspersed with some quite average performances. This is his 6th appearance in this event so has excellent course knowledge at this price.
Terms and Conditions apply. 18+. Please bet responsibly