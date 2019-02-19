The European and PGA Tours are in Mexico this week at Club de Golf Chapultepec, check out who we think will do well with these WGC - Mexico Championship Golf Betting Tips
WGC Mexico Championship Golf Betting Tips
This week is the first WGC event of the year with the Mexico Championship being played at Club de Golf Chapultepec.
All the best players in the world on show (except for world number one Justin Rose) and they will be looking to follow in the footsteps of Phil Mickelson who won the event last year.
Favourites for the event are Justin Thomas (9/1), who finished 2nd last year, and Dustin Johnson (10/1), who won the event in 2017.
The tight course is played at altitude and is usually one of the best events of the year.
WGC Mexico Championship Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Bryson DeChambeau 5 points each way at 16/1 with Sportnation.bet – Air density… need I say more? The Club de Golf Chapultepec is at altitude and the ball goes approximately 10% further than usual. If one person can work this out its DeChambeau.
Bubba Watson 3 points each way at 33/1 with Sportnation.bet – 9th here last season, this course really suits a player with his ball control. Been striking it superbly this season with a 4th and a 15th the last two weeks.
Tommy Fleetwood 3 points each way at 35/1 with Sportnation.bet – Has played in this event the last two years and finished 2nd and 14th. Missed just one cut in the past year, ranked 14th in the world, He just seems too overpriced to ignore.
Tyrrell Hatton 2 points each way at 66/1 with Sportnation.bet – A potential horse for the course has finished 3rd and 10th in this event last year, and I think in these unusual conditions someone who has had previous success could do well again.
Abraham Ancer 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – The best ranked Mexican golfer currently, he will be desperate to perform in front of a home crowd – a nice each way punt.
