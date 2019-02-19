The European and PGA Tours are in Mexico this week at Club de Golf Chapultepec, check out who we think will do well with these WGC - Mexico Championship Golf Betting Tips

WGC Mexico Championship Golf Betting Tips

This week is the first WGC event of the year with the Mexico Championship being played at Club de Golf Chapultepec.

All the best players in the world on show (except for world number one Justin Rose) and they will be looking to follow in the footsteps of Phil Mickelson who won the event last year.

Favourites for the event are Justin Thomas (9/1), who finished 2nd last year, and Dustin Johnson (10/1), who won the event in 2017.

The tight course is played at altitude and is usually one of the best events of the year.

