Five months after the first WGC we have the second at the TPC Southwind

WGC St Jude Invitational Golf Betting Tips 2020

It has taken over five months for the second World Golf Championship event to take place as the world’s best players will be teeing it up this week for the St Jude Invitational being played at TPC Southwind.

You may remember back in February before lockdown Patrick Reed won the first WGC event in Mexico.

Brooks Koepka is the defending champion and is of course also defending champion next week at the USPGA Championship – you can get him at 30/1 with William Hill to win the St Jude Invitational.

Favourites this week include Jon Rahm (10/1 with Bet365), Rory McIlroy (12/1 with Betfair) and Bryson DeChambeau (12/1 with Betfred).

The GM Tipster picked two each way finishers last week – check out his latest tips and his results for the year at our golf betting tips homepage.

WGC St Jude Invitational Golf Betting Tips 2020 Advised Bets

Justin Thomas 5 points each way at 12/1 with Betfred – Been very impressive since the return to action, was unfortunate not to get the win a couple of weeks ago when he lost in the play-off at the Workday Charity Open – was 12th here last season. Don’t forget, with Betfred you can get £30 in Free Bets when you bet just £10 and get up to 30 Free Casino Spins

Collin Morikawa 3 points each way at 28/1 with William Hill – An incredible talent in fantastic form – 13th in the World Rankings – won the Workday Charity Open and has the nerveless temperament of a 23 year old. William Hill is offering 2 £15 bets when you place a first bet of £10.

Matthew Fitzpatrick 3 points each way at 35/1 with Betfair – He is overdue a victory – he has not won since 2018 but has now reached the World’s Top 20 for the first. So consistent I feel he has a big victory in him this year – 4th in this event last year. Get £20 in Free Bets for every £50 you bet, and you can do this up to 5 times for a whopping £100 in Free Bets.

Matt Wallace 1 point each way at 110/1 with Bet365 – We spoke to Matt Wallace recently and he seems very buoyant about his game. 4th in his last tournament at the Memorial Tournament – 27th in this tournament last year. What’s more, Bet365 will match your first deposit up to £100, so you could get up to £100 in Free Bet credits.

New Customers Only. 18+ T&C Apply BeGambleAware

Watch Golf Live with NowTV NowTV Sky Sports Pass Watch the Golf live with NowTV. Sign up here for the Sky Sports Day Pass for £9.99 - or better yet - get the 3 month pass in HD, which is currently just £25 /month, saving you over 25% off the usual price. Definitely better for your buck as a true Golf Fan. Powered by Golf Monthly About our deals

To keep up to date with everything in the world of golf check out the Golf Monthly social media channels.