The Golfing Scientist says he consumes six to seven protein shakes per day and around 3,000-3,500 calories

What Bryson DeChambeau Eats In A Day

Bryson DeChambeau things is arguably professional golf’s longest hitter after bulking up this year.

The five-time PGA Tour winner was already looking bigger pre-Covid but added 20lbs to his frame during the break, seeing him hit monstrous ball speeds and huge drives.

All that weight needs a lot of calories and food right? Correct.

DeChambeau was was asked what he usually eats in a day and he revealed he has six to seven protein shakes and takes in around 3,000 to 3,500 calories.

“I would that in the mornings I usually have four eggs, five pieces of bacon, some toast and two protein shakes – two Orgain protein shakes,” he said.

“And then throughout the course of the day I’ll have a GoMacro bar here and there, I’ll have a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

“I’ll have another protein drink, I’ll have at least two protein drinks on the golf course.

“So every six holes, so 6, 12 and then after the round I’ll have one.

“After that I’m snacking when I’m practising after.

“Go back to the hotel, eat a dinner. Steak, potatoes then I’ll have two protein shakes with it there as well.

“So you know I’m consuming around I would say six to seven of those Orgain protein shakes a day now where I used to be, you know, two or three.

“So as I’ve upped the weight, upped everything I’ve just had to consume a lot more.

“Luckily I like the taste of those shakes so I can take those pretty easily.”

The former World No.5 was then asked how many calories he takes in per day, and initially he didn’t seem to know.

“Shoot I have no idea,” he said.

“If you were to add all that up it would be around 3,000 to 3,500 I think, something like that.”

The average recommended daily intake for a man from the NHS is 2,500, meaning Bryson is well over that, but he needs to feed the muscle somehow.

DeChambeau has won five PGA Tour titles and is one of only five men to win the NCAA Division 1 title and the US Amateur Championship in the same year.

