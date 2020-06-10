The aircraft will help the PGA Tour and its players, caddies and officials stop the spread of Covid-19

What Do We Know About The Plane Taking Players To PGA Tour Events?

The PGA Tour is the first major American sport and one of the first global sports to get back underway during the Covid-19 pandemic, and something key to its return is the charter jet.

The tour is chartering a plane to-and-from events for players and caddies to remain in the ‘bubble’ to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

Attendance on the plane is “strongly encouraged” by the tour, although not everyone will be able to get a seat – it’s unclear whether there will be more than one plane or if it will do two runs to accommodate more players.

The jet, which is a Boeing 737, will be at 64% capacity with space for 114 people as middle seats will not be in use to encourage social distancing.

Related: Charles Schwab Challenge Betting Tips

Something interesting is that players and their caddies will get priority on the aircraft decided on their world ranking, so if it’s between Jon Rahm and the World No.200 for the final first class spot, Rahm will be getting it.

Top 20 players will be allowed to essentially pick their seats, whilst the lower-ranked players and their caddies will be assigned leftover seats.

However, a lower-ranked player can make their way up to first class…if they win!

Golf Monthly Instruction

That’s right, a victory, on top of the lion’s share of the $7m+ purse, also gets the winning player and caddie bumped up to first class.

Seats are $600 on the plane where masks or “appropriate facial coverings” must be worn.

Related: How to watch the Charles Schwab Challenge

It goes without saying but only those who have tested negative for Covid-19 are allowed onboard.

The aircraft will not be serving alcohol, however it leaves at 10am on Monday after tournaments so perhaps that will only disappoint the winning player and caddie.

With just 114 seats up for grabs, many players will be making their own way to-and-from events via their own motorhomes, private jets and on services like NetJets and Wheels Up.

Related: All you need to know about the PGA Tour restart

Some may even get to events or at least stay on their own private yachts, after Riggs from Barstool Sports noticed that Tiger Woods’ huge Privacy yacht is making its way up the coast from Florida towards the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram