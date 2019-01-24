Woods makes his first start of 2019 at the Farmers Insurance Open

What Time Does Tiger Woods Tee Off?

Tiger Woods makes his first appearance of 2019 at Torrey Pines in the Farmers Insurance Open.

It is a tournament that the 14-time Major winner has won seven times and a course where he has won eight times after his 2008 US Open victory.

Woods is off at prime time in the UK along with World No.6 Xander Schauffele and Ryder Cup player Tony Finau for the first two rounds.

The grouping goes off at 1.40pm Eastern Time which is 6.40pm in the UK. They are playing the South Course first in round one, which is the tougher of the two and the course that hosts the weekend action.

Woods, Schauffele and Finau will then embark onto the North Course on Friday, again at prime time in the UK, at 12.30pm Eastern Time which is 5.30pm UK Time.

Rory McIlroy plays at Torrey Pines for the first time in his career this week and he is in the group ahead of Woods on the South Course along with Adam Scott and Rickie Fowler.