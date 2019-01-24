Woods makes his first start of 2019 at the Farmers Insurance Open
What Time Does Tiger Woods Tee Off?
Tiger Woods makes his first appearance of 2019 at Torrey Pines in the Farmers Insurance Open.
It is a tournament that the 14-time Major winner has won seven times and a course where he has won eight times after his 2008 US Open victory.
Woods is off at prime time in the UK along with World No.6 Xander Schauffele and Ryder Cup player Tony Finau for the first two rounds.
The grouping goes off at 1.40pm Eastern Time which is 6.40pm in the UK. They are playing the South Course first in round one, which is the tougher of the two and the course that hosts the weekend action.
Woods, Schauffele and Finau will then embark onto the North Course on Friday, again at prime time in the UK, at 12.30pm Eastern Time which is 5.30pm UK Time.
Rory McIlroy plays at Torrey Pines for the first time in his career this week and he is in the group ahead of Woods on the South Course along with Adam Scott and Rickie Fowler.
Woods looks to win the Farmers Insurance Open for the eighth time and pick up his 81st PGA Tour title after his 80th came at last year’s Tour Championship.
He’ll be doing so with a new set of irons plus a new driver and 3 wood – check out all the details on his current equipment set up here.
The 14-time Major winner is currently just two back of Sam Snead’s record of 82 PGA Tour victories.
Woods will also tee it up in the Genesis Open next month at Riviera, with other likely outings prior to The Masters coming at Bay Hill for the Arnold Palmer Invitational and TPC Sawgrass for the Players Championship.
He is expected to add one or two more as well ahead of Augusta, for example last year he played in both the Honda Classic and Valspar Championship.
