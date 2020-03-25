With no tournaments on and courses closed, the world's best players are showing us on social media how they're spending their days...

What Tour Pros Are Up To During The Coronavirus Lockdown

The current worldwide Coronavirus pandemic has meant that all elite level pro golf has been suspended and a large number of the world’s courses and golf facilities are also closed too.

This has resulted in, just like us, the world’s touring professionals staying at home and only venturing out when necessary during this health crisis.

So, what are they up to?

Thankfully due to social media, many pros have been able to show us how they are spending their time during the lockdown…

Rory McIlroy

The World No.1 has been sharing his fitness regime on social media including his love for Peloton as well as his tennis practice and gym routine.

Billy Horschel

Horschel has been riding against McIlroy in Peloton…turns out Rory is just as tough to beat on the bike as he is on the course!

Brooks Koepka

The four-time Major winner’s coach Claude Harmon III posted a video of Koepka’s left-handed swing last week and it is better than most golfers’ usual swings.

He carried a driver over 290 yards and an 8 iron over 190!

Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas

The Americans were playing a round of golf left-handed last week, hence Koepka’s response.

The pair clearly aren’t as handy as Brooks when it comes to playing the wrong way round, with Thomas shooting 94 and Fowler shooting 101.

Ian Poulter

The Postman took part in the Formula 1 E-Sports race at Bahrain, where he was representing Renault.

This came about after he shared a video of his impressive skills on his incredible home setup where he did a lap around the Melbourne F1 circuit –

The Englishman is also doing his bit to help raise money to fight Covid-19 by signing nearly 200 pairs of FootJoy shoes that will go to auction.

Great stuff Poults.

Padraig Harrington

The three-time Major winner and 2020 European Ryder Cup Captain has turned into a Twitter golf coach with some fantastic video tips from his garden and home hitting studio.

We’d definitely recommend a scroll through his Twitter page.

Luke Donald

The former World Number One has also been posting some great tips on his social media pages that we’d recommend you check out.

Justin Rose

The 2016 Olympic Gold Medallist showed off his special Hublot watch that he received after winning in Rio four years ago.

This was after the Olympics was confirmed to be postponed.

He also posted this trickshot video of him on his pool table…

Erik Van Rooyen

The South African, it turns out, is pretty mean on the guitar and has posted two great videos so far of him playing along to the Foo Fighters and ACDC.

He has even started the #MusicMonday hashtag and has told people to send in their requests.

Ryan Fox

The Kiwi has sent in his audition to partner Erik Van Rooyen in the virtual Foo Fighters cover band…just need a bass player and vocalist now!

Eddie Pepperell

The Englishman shared a picture of his well-stocked wine rack and also showed an image of his car, that he washed himself…better leave it to the professionals next time.

Tommy Fleetwood

The World Number 10 has an impressive home practice facility as seen in these pictures from the European Tour… Jealous.

Joost Luiten

The six-time European Tour winner looks to own some sort of city penthouse apartment meaning that practising golf can be fairly difficult in times like these.

However, he has built a net to turn his balcony into a home hitting studio…genius!

Ryan Evans

The Challenge Tour pro has also made himself a hitting bay, this time on his patio using what looks like a towels or bedding. Commendable.

Charley Hull

Someone who doesn’t need a hitting bay is Solheim Cup star Charley Hull, who clearly owns a lot of acreage.

She posted a video of her hitting a driver in her garden.

Matthias Schwab

The Austrian posted a video practising his bunker action out of melted snow, saying it has a “similar consistency as sand.”

Richard McEvoy

2018 Porsche European Open winner Richard McEvoy has also been practising in his garden, posting a video of a great way to train your flop shots.

Jordan Smith

The 2017 Porsche European Open winner Jordan Smith has also been practising in his garden on his putting green.

He has now also created his own homemade hitting net…

Brett Rumford

The Aussie also showed off his flop shot skills in the form of this cool trickshot.

Jason Scrivener

Rumford’s fellow Aussie has also been practising his short game at home.

