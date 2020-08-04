When are where are the 2021 Major's taking place? We tell all in this piece.

When Are The 2021 Majors?

The Coronavirus may have caused the cancellation of several Major Championships across the men’s and women’s games in 2020, and massively altered the schedule later in the year too.

But hopefully 2021 will be back to some kind of normality in terms of events taking place in their usual spots in the golfing calendar.

So bearing that in mind, below we have comprised a list of the Majors set to take place in 2021 for men’s, women’s and senior golf.

It is worth noting that many tournaments and organisers have not announced when, and where, some tournaments will take place but as soon as they do we will update this page.

2021 Majors

Men’s Majors

The Masters – Augusta National – April 8-11

PGA Championship – Kiawah Island (Ocean Course) – May 20-23

US Open – Torrey Pines – June 17-20

The Open Championship – Royal St George’s – July 15-18

Women’s Majors

ANA Inspiration – Course and dates to be confirmed

Golf Monthly Instruction

US Women’s Open – The Olympic Club (Lake Course) – June 3-6

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship – Atlanta Athletic Club – June 24-27

The Evian Championship – Evian Resort Golf Club – July 22-25

Women’s British Open – Royal Porthcawl – Dates to be confirmed

Senior Majors

The Tradition – Course and dates to be confirmed

Kitchenaid Senior PGA Championship – Southern Hills Country Club – May 27-30

US Senior Open – Omaha Country Club – July 8-11

Senior Players Championship – Course and dates to be confirmed

Senior British Open – Sunningdale (Old) – July 22-25

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more golf content, equipment stories and news.