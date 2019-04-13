The American Devon Bling is one of four amateurs to make the US Masters cut this year

Who is Devon Bling?

Devon Bling is one of four amateurs to make the cut at this year’s Masters. He qualified for the tournament when he finished runner-up to Norwegian Viktor Hovland at the US Amateur Championship held at Pebble Beach last year.

He finished Friday on the 3-over-par cut line and will be chasing Hovland again, who is currently leading amateur on 1-under.

Making the cut carries on a great week for Bling, who made a hole-in-one at the Par 3 Contest on Wednesday, where he eventually finished tied for third.

The 19-year-old was born in California and is currently in his second year at UCLA, where he studies business economics.

Bling prepared for the greens at Augusta by practising putting on the basketball court at his college, something Tiger Woods famously did before his first appearance in 1995.

Talking after his round on Friday before the cut line was confirmed, Bling said:

“I’m hoping I make the cut, but overall, I held myself pretty well, I handled myself in all these difficult situations, I handled myself really well and I’m overall pretty pleased.

“If I make the cut, that’s amazing, I get to play two more days at the Masters. If I don’t, it’s not a letdown, playing this week is definitely a positive to my golf game and I’m just going to use that going forward.”

His caddie for the week is UCLA assistant coach Andrew Larkin, who will also be on the bag when Bling appears at the US Open later in the year.

Bling’s life changed dramatically in 2013 when his mother suffered a stroke and died while he was at a junior tournament. The tragedy spurred Bling on to work even harder and make a success of himself and he felt she was watching over him at Pebble Beach last year.