We asked six Major champions who they think will win more Majors - Rory or Brooks?

Who Will Win More Majors – Rory McIlroy Or Brooks Koepka?

Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka currently sit 2nd and 1st in the world respectively and are each tied on four Majors a piece.

But which of the two will win more Majors?

We asked six Major champions that question and here’s what they had to say…

Tom Watson: Brooks is on a roll right now, so he’ll probably inch ahead, but you never know what Rory’s going to do. The disappointment of Portrush should steel him. Everybody in golf goes through failure and many times failure is the best thing because you change something that really helps you.

Larry Mize: You have to give Brooks the edge as he’s just been more consistent. Rory is a great player, don’t get me wrong, but what Brooks has been able to do, winning back-to-back US Open and USPGA titles, is just incredible.

Ian Woosnam: How difficult is that question! Rory is under that bit of extra pressure to get the next one, so he’s fighting that a bit like someone who’s never won a Major. But Brooks is so on form in the Majors you’d think it would be him.

Tom Lehman: Right now Brooks is stronger than Rory. They’re both pretty tough mentally, but I think Brooks has a little more belief in his own game and own method right now. But if Rory gets back on a winning binge, that could change in a hurry. I think he’s a little more emotional than Koepka, who’s very methodical and seemingly impervious to pressure. It’s a tough call.

Fred Couples: I’m going to say Brooks at this time although Rory is one of my top five favourite players. But I would say if you are asking right now, it looks like Brooks will win more.

Gary Player: They’ve both won four. When Rory’s hot, boy oh boy he’s hot. So I’d hate – nobody can answer that. They are both very talented and they will both win a lot of Majors.

