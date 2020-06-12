You'll notice that caddies are wearing two names on their bibs this week, but why?

Why Are PGA Tour Caddies Wearing Two Names On Their Bibs?

Whilst watching the golf this week, you’ll notice that the PGA Tour caddies have two names on their bibs.

One name is their player, and the other name is a local healthcare worker that the tour is honouring.

Caddies will continue to wear the names of key health workers on their bibs for the next two events at the RBC Heritage next week and the Travelers Championship the following week.

Justin Rose’s caddie has Alan Kramer’s name on his bib, with Kramer citing Rose as one of his favourite players.

Kramer, who works at the UT Southwestern Medical Centre, told the PGA Tour: “For the PGA Tour, with all of the different planning and everything going on to stage this event, for them to pause for a minute and say, how can we recognise the North Texas community, particularly the healthcare heroes in that community?”

“It means a lot. And I think it says a lot about the values of the PGA Tour.”

Rory McIlroy’s bagman Harry Diamond has Toni Lyn Gonzalez’s name on his bib this week.

Toni has been a Physical Therapist for eight years at the Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth.

Jon Rahm’s caddie has John Hollingsworth’s name on his bib, a Critical Care Medical Director at the Texas Health Fort Worth Hospital with 22 years service.

The PGA Tour’s season restarts this week after a three month break due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Fans will not be in attendance in any of the first five events, with the Memorial Tournament in Ohio allowing crowds on-site next month.

