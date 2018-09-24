As Tiger Woods wrote a new chapter in the history of the game, Rory McIlroy faltered to a final round 74. Neil Tappin asks why has Rory McIlroy lost his winning touch?

As Tiger Woods was busy writing a new chapter in the history of the game by winning the 2018 Tour Championship, Rory McIlroy became the forgotten man in the final pairing at East Lake. Starting the day three behind Woods on a score of -9, a flurry of mistakes on the front nine took him out of contention. Clearly frustrated by his malfunctioning swing, McIlroy relied largely on his short game for a four over-par round of 74.

In many ways, this was a fitting end to a season of near misses for Rory McIlroy. With $4 million won on the PGA Tour alone which included seven top 10s and victory at Bay Hill, the Northern Irishman’s 2018 season could hardly be described as a failure especially when you add a further three top 10s on the European Tour.

However, for Rory McIlroy, 2018 could have been truly spectacular. Cast your mind back to the Masters and the 29 year-old, was just three shots off the lead heading into the final round at Augusta. His opening tee shot was blasted way right setting the tone for a disappointing 74 that saw him eventually tie for fifth.

This year, heading into the final round, Rory McIlroy has had eight good chances to win but only managed to get over the line once. Of course, not even Tiger Woods in his pomp would have converted all of these but there is no hiding the fact that his conversion percentage doesn’t look good. This will have hurt the Northern Irishman especially when you look at many of his closest rivals who were able to win multiple times on the PGA Tour (Thomas 3, Johnson 3, Koepka 2, Rose 2, Day 2).