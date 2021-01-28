The PGA Champion says he has no interest in a Woods documentary unless the 15-time Major winner is narrating it himself

Why Morikawa Has No Interest In Watching New Tiger Documentary

The new HBO Tiger Woods documentary has received mixed reviews this month, with some of Woods’ 2009 controversy dug up.

The two-part documentary features Rachel Uchitel, the woman at the centre of the sex scandal, who breaks her silence for the first time.

It documents the huge rise and fall of Woods as well as his stunning comeback that saw him win his fifth Masters title and 15th Major in 2019.

One golfer who hasn’t watched it yet and will not be tuning in any time soon is Collin Morikawa.

The PGA Champion grew up idolising Woods and says he has “no interest” in watching the documentary.

“You know, I’ve seen the comments. I’ve seen the highlights. You know, I wouldn’t say there’s an interest,” Morikawa said.

“I’ve grown up watching Tiger my entire life, and all I could dream about when I was a little kid was to be able to play with him when he’s on the PGA Tour, and I’ve made that dream a reality and I’ve gotten to know him off the course.

“So for me to have a personal connection aside from golf, and actually get to know him, and talk to him, you know, not just about golf but about anything else, that’s all that matters to me.

“You know, we all know the history of what happened. Facts are facts.

“But for a Tiger documentary, unless he was going to be the one narrating it, I really have no interest.

“To be honest, the best way you can get to know someone is by talking to them, right.

“You’re getting to know me through this interview. I’m getting to know you by the questions you’re asking.

“And for me to be able to ask Tiger personal questions, face-to-face, about golf, sports, family, whatever it may be, that’s all that matters to me.

“I’ve idolised him and he’s been a role model or a huge reason why I’m here today.

“So you know, from what I have seen, comments and whatnot, there is no interest for me to watch it.”